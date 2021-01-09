Global In-Building Antennas Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The indoor ceiling antenna is a kind of antenna of a mobile communication system and is mainly used for indoor signal coverage. In the 3G era, indoor voice, data, and high-speed multimedia services are densely distributed. The indoor distribution system will play an important role in the construction and optimization of 3G networks.

Scope of the Report:

The global In-Building Antennas market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of In-Building Antennas.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the In-Building Antennas market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-Building Antennas market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CommScope

Corning Incorporated

AT&T

Ericsson

Cobham

TE Connectivity

Alcatel-Lucent

Huawei

Anixter

Infinite Electronics Inc

JMA Wireless

Oberon Inc

Dali Wireless

Betacom Incorporated

Lord & Company Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor

Outdoor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Other

