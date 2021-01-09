Global Peppermint Oils Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Peppermint Oils market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Peppermint Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peppermint Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Peppermint Oils in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Peppermint Oils manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vinayak

A.G. Industries

Bhagat Aromatics Ltd

Mentha & Allied Products

K.V. Aromatics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Natural Peppermint Oil

Synthetic Peppermint Oil

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Drugs

Foods

