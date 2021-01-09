Infusion Pump Market Size with Molecule Type and Mechanism of Action Report 2020

Infusion Pump Market Share, Trends And Growth Analysis By Type (Volumetric Pump, Syringe Pump, & Others), By Application (Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Pediatrics & Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare & Others) – Forecast To 2023.

Global Infusion pump Market – Overview

Infusion pumps are the medical devices which are used to deliver medication or nutrient to the body. They deliver the controlled amount of fluids and thus are helpful in delivering medication in diseases like diabetes. The major reason for the growth of this market is increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer. Beside this increasing geriatric population and technological advances has provided fuel for the growth of the market. For instance in May 2015, Pfizer has acquired Hospira Inc. and is the largest pharmaceutical overtake. This acquisition has increased the Pfizer’s market dramatically. Sapphire pumps which was launched by Hospira Inc. is boosting business.

For More Details.: https://insightoutlook2020.blogspot.com/2020/09/infusion-pump-market-size-with-molecule.html

The Global market for infusion pump is growing at a steady pace. The various factors that influence the growth of the market are increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements from the leading market players. Furthermore the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low income countries are hamper the growth of the market.

Global Infusion Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Global Infusion pump Market – Regional:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America has the largest market for global infusion pumps market. It contributes around 41% of total market of the world. US and Canada is the major contributor for the infusion pump market in North America. Due to a huge diabetic population and increasing aging population in this region is the major factor for the growth of this market in US and Canada. According to Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014 29 million people are suffering from diabetes in America which is about 9% of total Americas population is suffering from diabetes. Beside this a huge aging population in America especially in Canada is the major driving factor for the growth of infusion pumps market in North America. Beside this improvement in healthcare sector and increase in the demand for the infusion pumps are the other factor providing fuel for the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for the infusion pumps. Europe infusion pumps market is driven by growing disease burden in oncology and diabetes, increase in demand of infusion pumps form home care patient and increasing in geriatric population. About 10% of the total Europe population suffers from diabetes and amongst total cancer death in the world 20% occur in Europe. Due to increase in the prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer in Europe is the major factor for increasing the market. Germany, France and UK are the major contributor to this market in Europe. About 70% of total Europe infusion pump market is acquired by this three countries.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for infusion pump market. Due to rapid development in healthcare sector and continuously increasing diabetic population is the important driving factor for the market. Huge population base in this region has attracted many of the major companies to develop there market in this region.

Segmentation:

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products. Based on the products, the market has been segmented as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator, burst mode alternating current, neuromuscular electric stimulation, and interferential current. Based on the application, the market has been segmented as pain management, neurological and movement disorder management and musculoskeletal disorder management.

Also read.: https://coronaindiareport.blogspot.com/2020/09/infusion-pump-market-by-diagnostics.html

Global Infusion pump Market – Company

Due to increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer in the world has attracted man of the major and medium sized company to introduce the better and effective alternatives for the treatment. Presence of many minor and medium sized companies in the market has created competition. And so major companies are acquiring and merging with small companies so as to minimize the competition and increase the market.

For instance, CareFusion Corporation has developed the Alaris Pump module which is an infusion pump helps in continuous or intermediate delivery of fluid, blood or medication to patient of any age.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/