Halitosis Treatment Market Brief 2019 Competitive Scenario with Impact of New Innovations

According to American Dental Association (ADA), halitosis is a “chronic bad breath”, an unpleasant smell in the breath which is detectable by other people. Bad breadth is a major problem across the globe affecting social life of the people. It may lead to stress and psychological pressure further resulting into negative impact on person’s life. Wide range of oral care products are available for the treatment of halitosis. Major market players are engaged in the manufacturing of oral care products in different flavours to attract more and more customers while maintaining the product quality.

There are numerous players operates in this market all over the globe. Many organizations especially in North American, European and Asian region have their own manufacturing units. While some organizations outsource their facility of manufacturing to other organizations. There are plenty of large and small market players available in the market which provide the treatment products for halitosis. Listerine was the first company who coined the term “halitosis” and became the largest brand with mouthwash which kills the bad breath. Listerine created a market for its mouthwash, until that time, bad breath was not conventionally considered a catastrophe.

Many players are now getting into research and development for various clinical studies to provide effective products to the patient suffering from halitosis and will help to decrease the recurrence of the disease globally. For instance, players like Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has just completed a panel of clinical studies in support of the Seal of Acceptance for the treatment of oral malodor (halitosis). The ADA Council on Science Affairs in May accepted the rinses after finding the products effective and safe for use when used as directed.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S), All USA Partners LLC (U.S), Dr. Harold Katz, LLC (U.S), Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Abbott (U.S), Listerine (U.S), and AstraZeneca (U.S) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global halitosis treatment market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The American market for halitosis holds the largest in the global market. North America is the largest market whose growth is attributed to increase in population suffering from halitosis and gums diseases. In 2013, in the US, USD 810 million was spent for halitosis treatment. According Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increasing prevalence of periodontal disease is found in the U.S. population. It also stated that 47.2% of the total population has periodontal disease.

Europe holds the second position in the market. Rising awareness about consequence of bad breath and its impact on the social life has persuaded people to take treatment. According to WHO, in Germany, 20% of the people were suffering from halitosis in 2015. Availability of affordable treatment options and demand of new products drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for halitosis treatment in the near future. Lack of awareness among the people about their oral health and changing lifestyle contribute to the growth of this market. According to WHO, 24% of the Japanese population have oral odour. Also, increasing level of stress due to bad breath has been found in the Japanese population. In 2016, 24% of Chinese population suffered from halitosis. In India, nearly 50 million suffered from halitophobia (fear of bad breath) in 2012, while only 255 of this population actually had the problem.

The Middle East and Africa show steady growth in the halitosis treatment market. Lack of oral hygiene, and demand oral health products such as toothpastes and mouthwashes drive the market in this region.

Also read.: https://marketresearchglob.wordpress.com/2020/09/25/halitosis-treatment-market-scenario-with-impact-of-new-innovations-by-leading-companies/

The report for Global Halitosis treatment market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Intended Audience

Dental care products manufacturers & suppliers

Research and development (R&D) companies

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes and universities

