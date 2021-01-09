Muscle Stimulator Market Briefing on Increasing Development, Recent Industry Trends and Future

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Share, Key Players And Growth Analysis By Products (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator, Burst Mode Alternating Current, Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation, Interferential Current), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological And Movement Disorder Management And Musculoskeletal Disorder Management) – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The muscle stimulators use electric current to elicit contraction in muscles or nerves. The electric signal has intensity and frequency which mimics the nerve signal system.

The muscle stimulator market is also witnessing high technological development. The manufacturing of medical devices in general and muscle stimulators in particular is also undergoing changes. The latest technological advancements include active research in frequencies and strength of electric current used for muscle stimulation. Increasing miniaturization and portability of the muscle stimulator devices is another development that is driving the growth of the market.

Market fragmentation and falling profit margin are significant threats to the market. The rise of low cost manufacturing economies such as China are challenging the high-tech segment. The muscle stimulators market credibility is being challenged by the rise of spurious low quality products. There has been cases of burns and skin irritation due to improper use of these low quality muscle stimulators.

Global Muscle stimulator Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are DJO Global, Inc., Mettler Electronics Corp., Axiobionics, Zynex, NeuroMetrix, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Tone-A-Matic.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Muscle stimulator Market” Research Report – Forecast to 2023.

The muscle stimulator market is also becoming more customer oriented and there is increasing demand for personalization and customization which has created the demand for smart muscle stimulators. The muscle stimulators today are a far cry from what they use to be. The latest hi-tech muscle stimulators use the advanced software’s which can set the device into a predefined cycle with suitable shifts. The latest muscle stimulators have started getting synchronized with mobiles. Mobile apps will eventually contain all the data in one single point. Connected healthcare muscle stimulators seems to be the future due to their cost reducing effect and the ability to converge data at a single point for analysis.

Segmentation:

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products. Based on the products, the market has been segmented as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator, burst mode alternating current, neuromuscular electric stimulation, and interferential current. Based on the application, the market has been segmented as pain management, neurological and movement disorder management and musculoskeletal disorder management.

