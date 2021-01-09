Global Benign positional vertigo Market by Products, Types by Key Players Technological Advancements and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

global benign positional vertigo market. Increasing awareness of the disorder and treatment options are leading the market growth. Medicine, devices and accessories manufacturers are developing new products for the market. Moreover, increasing funding for R&D of advanced product development are major drivers for the market.

The Global Benign Positional Vertigo Market is growing at the CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 797.3 million by 2023.

Key Players for Global Benign positional vertigo Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Ambu A/S (Denmark), DizzyFix (Canada), DizzyStop (US), Dr. Reckeweg & Co. GmbH (Germany), Ocean Global (U.K.), Vertisil (US), SIDIS LABS LLC (US), and Others

Global Benign Positional Vertigo Market by Type (Benign, Paroxysmal, Positional, Vertigo, and others), by Diagnosis (Electroencephalogram (EEG), Electronystagmography (ENG), Head CT, Head MRI, Hearing test, Magnetic resonance angiography, Caloric stimulation, and others), by Treatment (Canalith repositioning, Surgery, medication, and others) – Forecast to 2023

Segments:

Global benign positional vertigo Market has been segmented on the basis of type which Benign, Paroxysmal, Positional, Vertigo, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into Electroencephalogram (EEG), Electronystagmography (ENG), Head CT, Head MRI, Hearing test, Magnetic resonance angiography, Caloric stimulation, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into Canalith repositioning (sub-segmented into Semont-Toupet Maneuver, Epley Maneuver), Surgery (Posterior Canal Plugging, Laser assisted posterior canal plugging), medication (Antihistamines, Scopolamine, Sedatives), and others.

Intended Audience

Benign positional vertigo medicines and devices manufacturers

Benign positional vertigo medicines and devices providers

Hospitals and clinics

Medical Research laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Regional Analysis of Global Benign positional vertigo Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, due to continuous innovation and rapid adoption of new drugs and therapies, Americas is largest market for benign positional vertigo. US is holding largest market share in Americas region. European market is second largest, and especially the growth rate is higher in Western European countries. On the other hand, due increasing knowledge of disease and treatments, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare spending, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) is fastest growing market for benign positional vertigo and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa (ME&A) is likely to have a limited growth in the market due to less awareness of devices and treatment.

TOC:

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation TOC…Continued

