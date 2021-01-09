Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Top Trends, Key Players Growth Analysis, Regional Opportunity and Market Share

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Information; by Disease Type (Myeloblastic, Promyeloctic, Myelomonocytic, Monocytic, Erythroleukemia, Megakaryocytic); by Treatment (Chemotherapy (Induction, Post Remission), Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation) – Forecast to 2023

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the myeloid blood cells, causing extreme and rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells of the bone marrow. The rapid buildup of abnormal white blood cells causes interference in the production of normal blood cells. AML has a propensity to increase towards age. Replacement of normal bone marrow with cancer cells causes a drop in blood constituents such as red blood cells, platelets, white blood cells etc. which causes symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, easy bruising and bleeding, and increased risk of infection.

Considering all these factors the market for acute myeloid leukemia treatment market is expected to reach $ 1.2 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of Approx 5.3 % during 2017-2023.

The market driving factors for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are rise in risk factors such as exposures to carcinogens such as ionizing radiation, chemicals etc. Presence of other blood disorders and genetics is also involved for the higher risk of AML. Other market drivers are increasing number of cancer hospitals, greater awareness, good reimbursement scenario etc. The market constraints are poor cure rates of the present drugs, serious side effects of the drugs etc.

The global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease type. Based on the disease type, the market has been segmented as myeloblastic, promyeloctic, myelomonocytic, monocytic, erythroleukemia and megakaryocytic. Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as chemotherapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Chemotherapy is further sub-segmented into induction and post remission.

Regional Analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and presence of large hospitals. Asia pacific region will be the fastest region because of large unmet needs which will be led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market will be led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa is expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

The report for Global Acute myeloid leukemia treatment Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation, Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Novartis AG and Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb and others.

