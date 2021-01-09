mhealth Applications Market Regional Share and Growth Analysis By Top Competitive Trends

mhealth Applications Market Share, Trends And Growth Analysis By Type (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Education & Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention, And Others) – Forecast To 2023.

Global mHealth Applications Market – overview

The Global mHealth applications market is growing with a rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Global mHealth applications market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period and is projected to grow a sound pace. The market is projected to demonstrate a sound growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a sound CAGR during the anticipated period (2017-2023).

Intended Audience

mHealth applications developers and providers

mHealth applications devices manufacturers and suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Technology is transforming the entire world and healthcare is not exception for it. Digital innovation and technological advancement is helping to put healthcare to the next level. After the evolution of the term called eHealth, now it is the era of mHealth. mHealth commonly known as mobile health. Use of mHealth devices and mobile devices is growing at tremendous rate throughout the globe and technology is changing dramatically. mHealth has potential to change the healthcare sector and can make is more accessible, affordable and faster. Technology is the major driving force behind the mHealth. Technological advancement is providing better healthcare solution that changing the way of medical sector. Continuous innovation is most influencing force in this market. The demand for advanced and innovative products are increasing at rapid pace. Introduction of innovative product in the market gives first mover advantage to the solution provider. Options of better treatments, access to the solutions, improved affordability and convenience are changing the healthcare sector. Many times mHealth changes the traditional healthcare like, healthcare professionals can directly connect and assist patients from thousand miles away through mHealth technology. However, factors such as security and confidentiality threats along with resistance to change and market volatility are the major restraining factors for the market growth, during the forecast period.

Global mHealth Applications Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global mHealth applications market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Global mHealth Applications Market – regional analysis

The global mHealth market is segmented into four different regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (ME&A). High-income countries were reported highest adoption of mHealth and people from these countries are actively using mHealth services. The market form mHealth applications is growing rapidly in developing countries such as China and India. According to International Telecommunication Union, the number of mobile phone subscription is reached to about 5 billion throughout the world and about 70% of them are in low-middle income countries.

Competitive Landscape:

Allscripts (U.S.), Agamatrix, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (U.S.), Vivify Health (U.S.), iHealth Labs Inc. (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global mHealth Applications Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

