Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Development, Recent Industry Trends and Future Prospective to 2023

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Scenario:

Peptic ulcer drugs are used to treat erosion of the gastrointestinal lining due to a variety of factors. Peptic ulcer is the result of an imbalance between aggressive and defensive fluids in the stomach. Peptic ulcer includes gastric, esophageal and duodenal ulcer. The global peptic ulcer drugs market was valued at approximately $29 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $36.27 billion by 2022. Thus, the market is expected to show an average growth at a CAGR of 3.8 % from 2016 to 2022.

The major driving factors for petic ulcers drug market are stress, drug induced ulcers, growing rate of infection by H.Pyrroli, changes in food, rise in cancer, tobacco and alcohol use. Constraining factors of this market are patent expiry, comparatively good treatment regimen of proton pump inhibitors, resistance of H.Pyrolli, extreme market fragmentation into many companies and great penetration of generics.

Segments:

Global peptic ulcer drugs market has been segmented on the basis of pharmacological class (proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), anti-histamines, H2 antagonists, antacids, antibiotics and others), by clinical application (gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcer, esophageal ulcer) and region.

Study Objectives Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market:

To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5years of various segments and sub-segments of the global peptic ulcer drugs market.

To provide an insight about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the market based on various analyses which includes price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.

To provide past and estimated future revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments such as by pharmacological class (proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), anti-histamines, H2 antagonists, antacids, antibiotics and others) and by clinical application (gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcer, esophageal ulcer)

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments globally.

Intended Audience:

Global peptic ulcer drugs manufacturers

Global peptic ulcer drugs suppliers

Research and development Laboratories

Market research and consulting service providers

Key Players For Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market:

Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Acetelion Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi S.A., Astra Zeneca plc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Pfizer Inc. Helicure AB and Eumedica Pharmaceuticals .

Regional Analysis of Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market:

Globally North America is the largest market of global peptic ulcer drugs. Europe is the second largest market for global peptic ulcer drugs. Soon the market of peptic ulcer drugs will be dominated by developing regions particularly Asia Pacific which will be the fastest growing region.

TOC:

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation

