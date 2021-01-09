MICROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW BY CLINICAL APPLICATION, MARKET SIZE AND HEALTHCARE ANALYSIS 2020

Microscopy Devices Market Share, Trends And Growth Analysis By Type (Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscope, Scanning Probe Microscope (Spm), Others), By Application (Life Science, Material Science, Pathology), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostics Centers) – Forecast Till 2022

Market Synopsis of Microscopy Devices Market:

The global market of microscopy devices is growing steady. The global microscopy devices market is growing at the CAGR of around 7.8% and is expected to reach approximately USD 10.5 billion by the end of the forecast period 2016-2022. (The high growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as; there is an increasing funding for life science research studies by the public and private sector. Additionally, there are certain other factors such as expansion of the semiconductor industries in most of the emerging nations and rising research and development activities initiated by schools, governments, universities, and research institutions across the developing regions has fueled the growth of the global microscopy devices market.

Microscopy Devices are garnering a huge prominence, finding a range of applications in Bio-engineering and electronics. Extensive uptake of electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) in electron micrographs methods are driving the market growth.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in recently published study asserts that the global microscopy device market is expected to reach USD ~10.5 Billion in 2022; it has been noted that market is growing at steady pace and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasted period 2016 – 2022. Surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value & volume, the market is expected to gain prominence over the forecasted period.

Factors substantiating the market growth include the increased funding by the public and private sector for life science research studies and the expansion of the semiconductor industries in most of the emerging nations. Increasing research and development activities initiated by governments, schools, universities and research institutions across the developing regions have fuelled the growth of the market.

The below mentioned recent proceedings happening in the global market will help readers in a better fashion to understand the current market scenarios.

Global Microscopy Device Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Types : Comprises Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscope, and Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM), among others.

By Applications : Life Science, Material Science, Pathology, and Nanotechnology among others.

By End-Users : Comprises Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, and Diagnostics Centers among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Microscopy Device Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for microscopy devices. The APAC market is expected to grow further registering 7.3% CAGR during 2016-2022. North America market for microscopy devices accounting for the second-largest market globally will grow at 11.5% CAGR during the assessment period.

Microscopy Device Market – Competitive Analysis

The Microscopy Device market is widely expanded and highly competitive with the presence of numerous major and small players operating at the international and regional level around the globe. The market will witness fierce competition due to the expected extensions in product & service and product innovations. Manufacturers operating in the Microscopy Device market strive to develop Device with adept technology with unrivalled design and features.

Key Players:

FEI, Meiji Techno, Nikon Metrology NV, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Bruker, Mauna Kea Technologies SA, Icon Analytical Equipment Pvt. Ltd, Olympus Corporation, NIDEK Inc., Sonix, Inc., Konan Medical USA Inc., Carl Zeiss, and Leica Microsystems are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Microscopy Device Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

