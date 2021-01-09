Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) Monitor Market by Technology and Application Opportunity the Global Value

Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) Monitor Market information, by techniques (invasive and non-invasive), by methods (intra-ventricular catheter, subdural screw, epidural sensor) by application (traumatic brain injury, intra-cerebral hemorrhage, meningitis and others), Forecast till 2022

Global Intra-cranial Pressure (ICP) Monitor market, although in its embryonic stage, is still witnessing an outstanding growth over the past couple of years. This growth attributes to the ability of these monitors in the field of neurosurgery in processes such as the external ventricular draining, CSF circulation, and CSF functions among others.

Furthermore, traumatic brain injuries and diseases that are impacting the brain health such as intra-cerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, and neurological damages among others are fostering the market growth to an extent. The neurology sector has been witnessing the emergence of many advent devices over the past few years which is increasing the market size with the huge demand for ICP monitors, increasing applications of these monitors. Resultantly, the ICP monitor market is escalating on the global platform.

cknowledging the traction, this market is vibrating with currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report giving asserts that the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market gaining further prominence will register a spectacular growth by 2022, growing at an impressive CAGR during the review period (2016 – 2022).

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include increasing government funding and programs primarily in the developing regions to support the R&D activities undertaken to bring more advancements and inventions in these monitors. Technological advancements in the field of telehealth, telemetric monitoring, and in smart and connected devices along with penetration of ubiquitous technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are fostering the market growth of ICP monitors.

Furthermore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and disorders of the nervous system such as Schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, and Cerebral Palsy alongside the changing lifestyle led by the growing urbanization and industrialization are fostering the market growth. Undoubtedly, improving economic conditions are supporting the market growth enabling access to quality care and improved healthcare worldwide

To respond to the growing demand for futuristic monitors, manufacturers are developing devices with advanced technologies. To identify the unmet clinical needs, some caregiving facilities are aiming to have high-quality screening (monitoring) available in their facilities.

On the flip side, factors such as high costs of ICP monitors along with the low or no awareness among consumers towards the availability and advantages of these monitors are obstructing the market growth. Nevertheless, new product development alongside services made available in the developing and developed countries by the matured market players are some of the factors expected to support the market growth during the anticipated period, filling up the demand and supply gap.

Global Intra-cranial Pressure Monitor Market – Segmentations

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Techniques : Invasive and Non-Invasive among others.

By Methods : Intra-Ventricular Catheter, Subdural Screw, and Epidural Sensor among others.

By Applications : Traumatic Brain Injury, Intra-Cerebral Hemorrhage, and Meningitis among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Intra-cranial Pressure Monitor Market – Competitive Analysis

Global intra-cranial pressure monitor market appears to be competitive & fragmented owing to the several small & big players accounting for a substantial market share. Through strategic initiatives such as partnership, acquisition, collaboration, expansion, product & technology launch, these players try to gain the competitive advantage in the market.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Compumedics Limited (Australia), Covidien Plc. (Ireland), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Raumedic (USA), and Vittamed.

