Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report: Information by Type (Imaging Testing, Biomarkers Testing, In Vitro Diagnostic Testing, Biopsy and others), Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer and others), End-User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Cancer Diagnostics Market-Overview

Cancer is a life threatening disease, creating economic burden on the population. Therefore, there is need to determine new diagnostic tools and techniques. Increasing prevalence of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, and others will boost the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness for the disease, and investments in the R&D for treatment procedures is fuelling the market.

However, high cost of treatment and related side effects along with low healthcare expenditures in the developing economies is expected restrain the market during the forecasted period.

For More Details.: https://telegra.ph/Global-Cancer-Diagnostics-Market-Technological-Growth-Diseases-and-Rising-Demand-on-To-Key-Companies-09-20

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. health care spending in 2015, reached USD 3.2 trillion or USD 9,990 per person which accounted for 17.8% of the total GDP. Moreover, the presence of the global market leaders like Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company within the region fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, it is estimate that around 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will get diagnosed and around 26,730 death occurs owing to prostate cancer in United States.

According to report published by breast cancer information and awareness, in 2017, around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with 63,410 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

According to Cancer research UK, in 2014, new cases of cancer are 356,860, including 579 cases of bone cancer.

Key Players in the Cancer Diagnostics Market:

Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics (Switzerland), Cancer Genetics Inc. (US), Inspirata (U.S), Genomic Health, Inc. (U.S), Paradigm Diagnostics, Inc.(U.S), MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S), MDxHealth (U.S), Biotheranostics (U.S), Pacific Edge (New Zealand), Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (Canada), 20/20 GeneSystems Inc. (U.S.), Provista Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Armune BioScience (U.S.), Arquer Diagnostics Ltd, Oncimmune Limited (UK), MetaCell (Czech Republic), Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Key developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players to sustain their growth in the market and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players. In January, 2015, Roche and Qualcomm Incorporated entered into a strategic collaboration to improve remote monitoring and management of chronic disease patients.

Most of the cancer is hard to catch, even if we are aware of the symptoms to search for. This leads to a late diagnosis and makes treatment more difficult. Thus, companies are more into merger and acquisition activity in order to introduce better diagnosis procedure. The key players are also engaged in research and development activities to development new devices for cancer diagnosis.

Intended Audience

Cancer diagnostics companies

Healthcare organizations

Healthcare providers

Government organizations

Biotechnology companies

Research and development (R&D) companies

Also Read.: https://teletype.in/@sept2020/hk2kWm-Af

North Americas Cancer Diagnostic Market

North America dominates the Americas cancer diagnostics market. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. holds the major share of the market owing to a well-developed economy and the government support for research & development. South America is still a developing region in terms of the infrastructure and technology.

As per the American cancer society, in 2017, it is estimated that around 53,670 people are likely to diagnose with cancer diagnostics. This includes 27,970 men and 25,700 women. About 43,090 people are expected to die owe to cancer diagnostics that includes 22,300 men and 20,790 women.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/