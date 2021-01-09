Global Caoutchouc Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Caoutchouc market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Caoutchouc volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caoutchouc market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Caoutchouc in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Caoutchouc manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Von Bundit
Sri Trang Agro-Industry
Southland Holding
Thai Hua Rubber
Vietnam Rubber Group
Tradewinds Plantation Berhad
Tong Thai Rubber Group
Thai Rubber Latex Corporation
Ravasco
Halcyon Agri
Feltex
Unitex Rubber
Indolatex Jaya Abadi
Kurian Abraham
Hevea-Tec
KLPK
Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
C.W. Mackie
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)
Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)
Latex
Segment by Application
Automotive
Medical
Industrial
Consumer Goods