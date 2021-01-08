Ethernet Switch Market Overview, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 | COVID-19 Analysis of Ethernet Switch Market

Market Highlights

The global ethernet switch market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The ethernet switch market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above-mentioned factors.

The global ethernet switch market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.84 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.07% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

The players in the ethernet switch market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Segmentation:

The global ethernet switch market can be segmented on the basis of product type, switching ports, end-user and region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into modular ethernet switches and fixed configuration ethernet switches. Fixed configuration ethernet switches can be further segmented into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2 and L3 switches. Based on switching ports the ethernet switch market is segmented into 100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE. Carrier Ethernet, Data center and Enterprise and campus are the end-use segments of the ethernet switch market.

Regional Analysis:

The global ethernet switch market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Ethernet switch segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing industries like automotive, healthcare, telecommunication and IT among others. Due to technological advancement, increasing number of data centers that are managed by cloud solution providers. The demand of ethernet switch is increasing from telecommunication service providers coupled with increasing penetration of internet is expected to drive the ethernet switch market at fast pace.

The global ethernet switch market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

Asia Pacific region hold the largest market share (in terms of revenue) of the total ethernet switch market. It is due to the presence of high technology adoption, number of data centers and adoption of cloud technology in the region. China, India and Japan are the countries mainly contributing in the Asia Pacific ethernet switch market. Booming electronics and automotive industry in China are contributing the major share in the Asia Pacific ethernet market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fast speed over the forecast period due to the emerging IT and telecommunication industry in countries like India and Japan. The rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India helps to grow the ethernet switch market in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific was closely followed by North America and Europe in past few years. The new trends such as cloud computing and wireless networking are the primary factors driving the ethernet switch market in the region. Established the IT infrastructure and automotive industry in North America are the primary factors drives the demand of Ethernet switch market in region. The presence of the major industry players such as Redback Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, and Arista among others is expected to continue to growth of the ethernet switch market during the forecast period. Recently, on October 2017, Antaira Technologies introduced the LNP-C500G series (5-port industrial gigabit PoE+ unmanaged Ethernet switch embedded with 4*10/100/1000Tx PoE+ (30W/Port) ports and 1*10/100/1000Tx RJ45 port.)

Key Players:

The key players in the global ethernet switch market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, Arista, Juniper Networks, H3C, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Allied Telesis, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, TRENDnet, Inc., Dell among others.

