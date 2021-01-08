4D Printing Market Trends, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global 4D printing market is projected to grow at USD 162 million by 2022. The market is set to expand at 39% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2022). 4D printing is the process via which a 4D printed object turns itself into another structure due to influence of external energy input such as temperature, light or other environmental stimuli.

Researches constantly trying to update 4D technology helps the market

Researchers have developed an updated technology called 4D printing, which involves state-of-the-art self-assembling materials. It is predicted that 4D printing could replace 4D printing in coming years as continuous technological developments and innovation are the current norms shaping the positive outlook of the market.

The self-transformation ability of the material aids in seeking a wide range of applications in various industries. Key players in numerous industries are already on the way to develop 4D printing technology to suit their applications. For instance, Airbus SAS (France) is currently developing a technology that can cool its jet engines using smart material that reacts to temperature.

Major Key players

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S)

Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.)

4D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

ExOne Co. (U.S.)

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

Segmentation:

The 4D printing market is segmented based on application and region.

The application segment consists of aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, construction, clothing, utility, and others. In aerospace and defense, various research centers such as NASA are working over 4D printing technology to develop new products.

The 4D printing technology has contributed massively to the field of healthcare. For instance, to minimize the procedures involved surgeries, doctors now use 4D printing to put self-transforming components into the patient’s body. This enables easy treatment of any abnormality.

Regional Analysis:

The regions where 4D printing market is flourishing are Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and the Rest of the World.

MRFR experts assert that North America is all set to lead the global 4D printing market on account of technological advancements in 4D printing and also adoption of 4D printing on a large scale. Furthermore, the mentioned technological development soar high on the back of high investments in research and development (R&D) that in turn, bodes well with the market growth in the region.

The Europe region is expected to have the second biggest market share globally due to massive demand from industries such as military & defense, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Additionally, the latent scope for product development and innovation is likely to supplement the market demand during the foreseeable future.

4D printing being a niche technology thrives in the APAC region. The market in the region has expanded considerably owing to growing focus on achieving a sustainable environment. The market in the region also presents an array of opportunities for market players striving to take advantage of the untapped potential the region seems to possess.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://4dprintingmarkettrends.blogspot.com/

List of Tables

TABLE 1 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 2 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 3 NORTH AMERICA 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 U.S. 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 5 CANADA 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 6 EUROPE 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 7 GERMANY 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 8 FRANCE 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 9 U.K. 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 10 REST OF EUROPE 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 11 ASIA-PACIFIC 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 12 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ : https://komalboudhh680679227.wordpress.com/2020/07/22/4d-printing-market-demand-gross-profit-opportunities-future-estimations-competitive-landscape-business-revenue-forecast-and-statistics/

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/