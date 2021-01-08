Global Mobile Testing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Testing market will register a 12.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7781 million by 2025, from $ 4800.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mobile Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mobile Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mobile Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Manual

Automation

Automation is the most used type in 2019, with about 83.2% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

Other

Demand of BFSI occupied most of market share of about 34.79% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

ITechArt

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

Wipro

QualiTest

Infosys

Cigniti

NTT Data

ScienceSoft

Test Triangle

Infuse

Micro Focus

TestFort QA Lab

Perfecto

AWS

RTTS

QA InfoTech

Testlio

Kobiton

Experitest

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Testing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Testing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

