Mobile Positioning System Market for Mapping and Surviving, Live Tracking of Objects, Vehicles, and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the mobile positioning system market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the mobile positioning system market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the mobile positioning system market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage of the global mobile positioning system market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the mobile positioning system market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the mobile positioning system market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the mobile positioning system market by segmenting the market based on application and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Application wise the market is divided into mapping and surviving, live tracking of objects, vehicles, and others.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global mobile positioning system market include Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp, Raytheon Co, Navcom Technology, Inc, Ericson, Senion Panasonic Corp., Fei-Zyfer, Inc., and Freeflight Systems, Inc. are likely to compete against each other in order to attain a competitive edge over the others.

The report segments global mobile positioning system market as follows:

Global Mobile Positioning System Market: Application Segment Analysis

Mapping and surviving

Live tracking of objects

Vehicles

Others

Global Mobile Positioning System Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

