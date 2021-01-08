Global Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)

Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT), also known as desensitization, is a treatment option for environmental allergies and asthma. It is aimed to induce the natural regulation of the immune system through complex mechanisms. AIT involves exposing people to larger amounts of allergen in an attempt to change the immune system’s response towards them.

AIT can be administered by SCIT or SLIT. SCIT is the more common route for administration. It holds a major share in the global AIT market. Currently, the market is dominated by SCIT formulations marketed under named patient product (NPP).

The global AIT market is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate in the near future. The market would witness growth due to numerous factors such as increasing demand for existing treatments, mainly for desensitization to allergens such as house dust mites and grass pollen; a shift in the market, driven by the regulatory authorities, in favor of registered products, which are progressively replacing NPPs; and the arrival on the market of new treatments with MA.

Geographically, Europe dominates the AIT market due to the high concentration of key companies in the region; European countries are taking initiatives to reduce the use of NPP and increasing prevalence of allergy. However, in terms of patients volume receiving AIT, the U.S. dominates the market.

The global AIT market is highly consolidated in nature. Key players of the market include ALK-Abello; Stallergenes Greer; Allergy Therapeutics; and Allergopharma (Merck Group). All the players are highly focused on developing new therapeutics for allergy indications. Allergy Therapeutics’ Pollinex Quattro Grass, an allergy vaccine marketed in Europe as an NPP, is one of the most advanced competitors.

