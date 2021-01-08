Global Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SafetySync Corp.
1Life Workplace Safety Solutions
SiteDocs
Systems 360
SiteHawk
BasicSafe
Triplics Limited (ecoPortal)
FallSafety
eCompliance Management Solutions
Lihoutech
WHS Paramount
IndustrySafe
ICAO
Southalls
Predictive Solutions
SafetyStratus
C Net
emAPPetizer
4HSE
Anvl
Riskex
DCM Compliance
CLIDE Management Consultancy Pvt. Ltd
CloudSDS
ConvergePoint
Ideagen Plc
Cyanic Automation
3Sixty Systems
Engage EHS
Everbridge
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Market segment by End Users, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and end users, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.