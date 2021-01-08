Global Steering Robot Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global steering robot market is closely related to the global automotive testing equipment market. As the players in the global automotive industry are increasingly investing in automotive R&D, there has been an increase in the adoption of equipment and systems to assess vehicle dynamics with minimal human intervention. The steering robot market is highly concentrated. The vendors in the market are competing effectively based on factors such as the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor.

The growing focus on the importance of vehicular safety regulations is estimated to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global steering robot market till 2023. The European commission is emphasizing on consumer testing by introducing a revision of general safety regulation 661/2009. This in turn, is driving the employment of differential steering robots.

The European region contributes majority of growth toward the steering robot market because Europe has the world’s largest passenger car fleet. The region is experiencing growth in the automotive segment and fast-growing sport utility vehicles (SUV). The market will continue to grow in the region throughout the predicted period due to the rising availability of driver assistance system (ADAS), lane departure warning system (LDWS), and automatic emergency braking system (AEBS) in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The global Steering Robot market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steering Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steering Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Steering Robot in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Steering Robot manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stahle

AB Dynamics

VEHICO

Shanghai Cotech Automotive Engineering Corp

RMS Dynamic Test Systems

Dynamic Research

Anger Associates

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sideslip Tests

Autonomous Driving

Rollover Testing

Others

Segment by Application

Car

Bus

Truck

