Global Soluble Fibers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Soluble Fiber is a type of fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like material. It can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels.

Soluble Fiber attracts water and turns to gel during digestion. This slows digestion. Soluble fiber is found in oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, peas, and some fruits and vegetables. It is also found in psyllium, a common fiber supplement. Some types of soluble fiber may help lower risk of heart disease.

In 2017, the global Soluble Fibers market size was 1740 million US$ and is forecast to 5700 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soluble Fibers market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Soluble Fibers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soluble Fibers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Soluble Fibers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soluble Fibers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soluble Fibers include

Tate and Lyle

DuPont Nutrition and Health

Nexira

INGREDION

Archer Daniels Midland Company

TIC Gums

Taiyo International

Psyllium Labs

Wacker Chemie

Roquette

Market Size Split by Type

Inlin

Oligosaccharides

Resistant Starch

Resistant Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Beat-glucan

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Functional Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soluble Fibers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soluble Fibers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soluble Fibers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soluble Fibers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Soluble Fibers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soluble Fibers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Soluble Fibers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

