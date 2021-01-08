Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets

Summary

Initially, exosome particles were considered “garbage” molecules secreted by cells. Today, many researchers are convinced that these tiny vesicles have unlimited potential in diagnostics and therapeutics, especially in oncology treatments.

By definition, exosomes are small membrane sacs/vesicles, approximately 30 to 100 nanometers (nm) in diameter, that are released by both healthy and cancerous cells. Substances from cell cytoplasm, such as genomic DNA, various RNA species, proteins and lipids are encapsulated into exosomes and shed into the extracellular environment.

Research shows that all fluids in the human body contain exosomes which can transfer cytoplasmic ingredients to other cells either locally or at distant sites. Once reaching the recipient cells, cytoplasmic ingredients can alter their biology.

Scientists believe that various biomolecules in exosomes can be profiled and, consequently, may serve as useful biomarkers for different diseases. Nucleic acids such as RNA or DNA can be isolated from exosomes and further analyzed by various techniques.

Overall, the market for the exosome approach can be divided into three main categories: diagnostics, therapeutics, and research tools and is evaluated at REDACTED (see Summary Table below), with the potential to increase to REDACTED in the next five years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.

This report evaluates the diagnostics market affected by exosome research and further potential of exosome-based tests and assays. Indeed, an exosomes approach represents the opportunity to expand and develop the liquid biopsy market, a growing sector in cancer diagnostics.

This report also highlights developments in therapeutics and drug development sectors. There is a significant potential for using exosome depletion as a way of treating disease; cancer-generated exosomes can inhibit the immune response and stimulate angiogenesis, the development of new blood vessels. Consequently, if these exosomes are removed, tumor growth might be inhibited, and anticancer agents can work more efficiently.

In addition, there is a potential for exosomes to be used as targeted delivery vehicles of therapeutic molecules to cancer cells; for example, delivering small interfering RNA-specific molecules (siRNA) for a particular oncogene expressed in a tumor cell.

Life science tool companies develop unique research tools for exosome detection and isolation. Current products offered in this area of industry are discussed in this report.

Although many scientific questions still need to be answered, exosomes serve as a novel and unique platform in the diagnostics and therapeutic sectors. Altogether, exosomes offer a new alternative to current diagnostics and drug development technologies.Report Scope

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tools markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.

