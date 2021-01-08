Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Manufacturer (Captive & Merchant), Synhesis (Ynthetic, & Biological), Drug Type (Generic, & Branded), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular, Metabolic, Cns, Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Nsaids, & Others) And Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2016 – 2027- COVID- 19 Updated

The “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market- – Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Market Size and Forecast” was estimated to be around US$ 151.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with 6.0% of growth rate during the future period.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro-markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Active

Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. In terms of manufacturer segments of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market Captive API market was the largest segment in 2015, and is expected to lose its share to merchant API market largely due to shift in trend towards CMO’s for API production. Based on synthesis, Synthetic API was the largest segment for Active pharmaceutical ingredient market by synthesis in 2015, but is expected to lose its share to biological API largely due to increasing demand of biosimilars. However, large investment in specialized containment and limited improvement in pharmaceutical facilities may reduce overall growth.

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis

The proposed report from AnalystView Market Insights suggests three possible forecast scenarios (probable, optimistic, and pessimistic) considering the COVID-19 impact. Our ongoing research analysis amplifies our framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 crisis impact and potential paths forward. The designed report is delivering detailed insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Companies reported in this report are: Pfizer,Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cambrex Corporation, Novartis AG, Lonza Group, Mylan N.V. and others. For company profiles in the report, 2014 has been considered. Where information is unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

The research report categorizes the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market in each of the following submarkets to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends:

GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET, BY MANUFACTURER

Captive

Merchant

GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET, BY SYNHESIS

Synthetic

Biological

GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

Generic

Branded

GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

Cardiovascular

Metabolic

CNS

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

NSAIDS

Others

GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

