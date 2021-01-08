VR in Education Sector market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VR in Education Sector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-vr-in-education-sector-market-2020-emerging-trends-share-opportunities-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast2026_516833.html

The key players covered in this study

Oculus VR

Google

Alchemy VR

Discovery Communications

Cinoptics

EPSON

HTC

Sony

FOVE

LG Electronics

Zebronics

Homido

Mattel

Samsung Electronics

ZEISS

EON Reality

Immersive VR Education

Unimersiv

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VR Gear

VR Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher Education

K-12

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5577937-global-vr-in-education-sector-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

https://primefeed.in/