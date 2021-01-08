Global Utilities Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Utilities Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Utilities Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utilities Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EnergyElephant
Siemens
Johnson Controls
Autodesk
TEAM Energy
The PI System
Oracle
Accenture
ATLAS Energy
Honeywell
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy Management Software
Meter Data Management Software
Other Utilities Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utilities Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.