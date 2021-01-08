Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.

In 2017, the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atos

Blue Prism

Capgemini

Cognizant

CGI

EXL

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Pegasystems

Syntel

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

