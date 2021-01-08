Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools (ITIM) capture the availability of the IT infrastructure components that reside in a data center or are hosted in the cloud as infrastructure as a service (IaaS). These tools monitor and collate the availability and resource utilization metrics of servers, networks, database instances, hypervisors and storage. Notably, these tools collect metrics in real time and perform historical data analysis or trending of the elements they monitor.
In 2018, the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SolarWinds
ManageEngine
Zabbix
Paessler
Datadog
Nagios
VMware
PagerDuty
Catchpoint
Teamviewer
Xmatters
Ipswitch
LogicMonitor
ScienceLogic
Kaseya
Virtual Instruments
NetApp
Micro Focus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.