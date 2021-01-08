Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.

During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.

The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers. The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

In 2017, the global Business Intelligence (BI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

