Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G are important enablers for smart cities. Global smart cities IoT market will reach $1,315.4 billion by 2030, growing by 20.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to emerging technological advancements and increasing number of government initiatives for smart cities.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 90 figures, this 178-page report “IoT in Smart Cities: Global Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type, Technology, Application (Citizen Service, Transportation, Utilities, Home & Building), and Region” is based on a holistic research of the entire global smart cities IoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart cities IoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Remote Monitoring

• Network & Application Security

• Data Management

• Real-Time Streaming Analytics

• Network Management

• Network Security

• Other Product Types

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Satellite Network

• Cellular Network

• Radio Frequency Identification

• Near Field Communication

• Wi-Fi

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Transportation

Smart Utilities

Smart Home & Building

Smart Citizen Service

• Smart Education

• Smart Healthcare

• Emergency Response System

• Public Safety System

• Assisted Living Solution

• Other Citizen Services

Environmental Monitoring

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Product Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart cities IoT market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch Software Innovation Gmbh

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Quantela

Sap Se

Schneider Electric Software, LLC

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless

Tech Mahindra

