Car-Sharing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Car-Sharing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
FOR MORE DETAILS :
http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/car-sharing-market-2020-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2026-1298310.htm
The key players covered in this study
Car2Go
Communauto
Enterprise CarShare
Liftshare.com
Zipcar
City Hop
E-Car
eHi
GoGet Car Share
Mobility CarSharing
Modo – The Car Co-op
Zoom
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5618997-global-car-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
P2P
Station-Based
Free-Floating
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Private
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America