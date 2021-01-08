Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market| Growth Rate, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors

Market Highlights

The global digital wound measurement devices market is expected to witness a positive growth during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing prevalence of diabetes, increase in technological advancements in medical devices, growing government support for healthcare developments, rising geriatric population, increased need for rapid diagnostics, adoption of advanced digital tools, and advent of telehealth for wound care are the key factors for the digital wound measurement devices market to grow. However, factors such as, the inability of the device to provide additional information about wounds such as moistness or exudation and high costs of the digital devices are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of wound type, product, and end-user. The digital wound measurement devices market, by wound type is sub-segmented into diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional, and traumatic. The product segment is sub-segmented into contact wound measuring devices and non-contact wound measuring devices.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers

Regional Analysis

he Americas dominated the global market for in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, rising R&D activities in medical devices, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced medical devices within the region. According to the Intermountain Healthcare (2017), 6.5 million people in the Americas suffer from chronic wounds and the US spends approximately 25 billion annually on wound care.

Europe (UK, Germany, and France) is the second largest market owing to rapidly growing incidences of wounds. According to the Health Awareness report 2016, the National Health Service (NHS) treated approximately 2.2 million wounds annually and 730000 leg ulcers. Such a high prevalence of wounds in this region influences the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth for the global digital wound measurement devices market owing to large diabetic patient population, rapidly growing economies such as China and India, rising medical tourism in this region, rapid digitalization in this region, and increase in research and development activities. The American Diabetes Association projected that the Western Pacific region is expected to have 201.8 million diabetic population by 2035. Such conditions provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and poor economies.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global digital wound measurement devices market are WoundRight Technologies, Tissue Analytics, Parable Health, ARANZ Medical Limited, eKare, Inc., KCI, an Acelity Company, WoundMatrix, Inc., WoundZoom Inc., Kent Imaging Inc., WoundRight Technologies, LLC, WoundVision, LLC, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, and Smith & Nephew plc.

