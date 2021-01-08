Piriformis Syndrome Market by Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication

Market Highlights

Piriformis syndrome is a rare neuromuscular condition in which the piriformis muscle, located in the buttock region, spasms and causes hip and buttock pain. The conservative treatment for piriformis syndrome includes activity modification, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, physical therapy, an injection of local anesthetics or corticosteroids, and botulin neurotoxin injections, among others.

Major factors such as the growing occurrence of piriformis syndrome, increasing screening for neuromuscular conditions, growing success of drug treatment for the syndrome, and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the global piriformis syndrome market. Additionally, according to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2015, the occurrence rate of piriformis syndrome was 6% in patients with sciatica symptoms.

Regional Analysis

The global piriformis syndrome market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region holds the major share of the global piriformis syndrome market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing secondary lifestyle, and increasing geriatric population. Additionally, a large number of orthopedic procedures due to greater healthcare penetration in the US and Canada contributes to the growth of the market. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global piriformis market owing to the growing government support for research and development activities. Additionally, Asia-Pacific the piriformis market in Asia-Pacific consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market owing to the huge population base and rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market owing to the lack of awareness about the syndrome and poor economic conditions, especially in the African region.

Segmentation

The global is segmented on the basis of cause, diagnostic test, treatment, distribution channel, and end-user.

On the basis of cause, the market is classified as trauma, spasms, overuse injury, and others.

The piriformis syndrome market on the basis of diagnostic tests is segmented as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), neurophysiologic testing, Electromyography (EMG), Beatty Test, FAIR (Flexion, adduction, and Internal Rotation) test, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, physical therapy, acupuncture, prolotherapy, Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT), surgery, and others. Medication is further segmented into NSAIDs, piriformis muscle injection, and others. NSAIDs are further segmented into naproxen, ibuprofen, and others. Further, the piriformis muscle injection is segmented into Botox injection, steroid injections, and others.

The global piriformis syndrome market, by distribution channel, is segmented into E-commerce, retail pharmacies, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global piriformis syndrome market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Global Piriformis Syndrome Key Players

Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Omron Healthcare, Sanofi S.A., DePuy Synthes Companies, Miracle Stretch, LLC, Flex Pharma, Inc., Nidd valley medical, SEIRIN Corporation, and others are some prominent players in this market.

