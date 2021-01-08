Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare – Global Market Outlook (2015-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure on emerging technologies and devices, rising private funds and greater emphasis on delivery of efficient healthcare services are the key factors driving the market growth. Lack of clear regulatory guidelines for their medical use is restraining the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market. North America is the leading market followed by Europe. Key factors contributing to the market growth in North America are the ease of access to technologies and well-established distribution channels. Emerging markets act as lucrative destinations for players involved in the market.

Some of the key players in the market include Siemens Healthcare, CAE Healthcare, Layar B.V, Artificial Life, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical Inc., OnStar, LLC, Foursquare Labs, Inc., EON Reality, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Vuzix Corp, Vital Images, Inc., Simulab Corp, Medtronic, TheraSim, Inc., VirtaMed, Laerdal Medical, WorldViz, LLC, Immersion Corp, Oculus VR, LLC, Aruba Networks and Gowalla.

Application Covered:

• Fitness Management

• Pharmacy benefit Management

• Education

• Diagnostics

• Rehabilitation and Therapeutics

• Medical Training

• Pain Distraction

• Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging

• Patient Care Management

• Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET)

• Simulation

• Other Applications

Product Covered:

• Augmented Reality (AR)

o AR Displays

o AR Sensors

o AR Input Devices

o AR Semiconductor Components

• Virtual Reality (VR)

o VR Semiconductor Components

o VR Devices

o VR Sensors

Technology Covered:

• Augmented Reality (AR)

o Wearable AR System

o Vision-based AR System

o Mobile Device-based AR System

o Spatial AR System

• Virtual Reality (VR)

o Semi-immersive VR System

o Fully-immersive VR System

o Non-immersive VR System

End User Covered:

• Advertising Agencies

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Research laboratories

• Community Pharmacy

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Institutes Unit

• Government Agencies

• Other End User

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

