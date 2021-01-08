Power Tools – Global Market Outlook (2015-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Power Tools market accounted for $27.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $40.12 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Urbanization, increasing automotive sales in developed nations, high efficiency and effectiveness and rising investments in housing are driving the market growth. The power tools are generally used for household tasks, screw-driving, grinding, drilling, routing, leveling, cutting, shaping, painting, sanding, construction, polishing, and gardening.

Power tools have the majority share in total market with around 60% and are expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. The most commonly used power tools are electric power tools. Industrial segment is expected to dominate the end-user market. North America and Asia Pacific are the leading markets for power tools strongly driven by U.S. and China respectively, whereas Europe and Africa are fastest growing regions.

The key players of the market include, Hitachi Koki Co., Panasonic Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Makita Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Black & Decker Co., Actuant Corp., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, SKF, Stanley and Danaher Corporation.

Categories Covered:

• Power tools

• Hand tools

Types of Power Tools Covered:

• Electric power tools

• Hydraulic power tools

• Engine driven power tools

• Powder-actuated power tools

• Pneumatic power tools

End Users Covered:

• Construction

• Electrical and electronics

• Automobile

• Infrastructure

• Aerospace

• Woodworking

• Residential

• Household

• Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

