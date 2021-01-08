Pediatric Brain Tumor Market By Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis

Market Highlights

The global pediatric brain tumor market has been evaluated as a steady growing market and it is expected to continue growing soon. Increasing cases of pediatric brain tumors are leading the market growth. Various research initiatives taken by government, NGOs and healthcare providers are major driving forces of this market.

The market for pediatric brain tumor was around USD 1252.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1659.4 million which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2023.

Major Players in pediatric brain tumor market:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market: Abbott. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Akorn, Inc. (US), Agios, Inc. (US), Baxter (US) , Bayer AG (US), Epizyme, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (US), and others

Major players are funding large amount of money on research and also adopting collaboration strategy to capture the major market share. The main business of major players are coming from developed regions like North America and Europe. Due to rising of products and therapies, these players are looking at Asia Pacific region for future prospective.

Companies are highly dependent on FDA approvals. Recently, world’s one of the top pharmaceutical company, AbbVie Received FDA grant for rare pediatric disease designation for ABT-414, that used for the treatment of pediatric brain tumor.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the pediatric brain tumor market in 2016. Due to funding for R&D, high income and advanced healthcare, US is dominating North America market. European market is the second largest market for pediatric brain tumor. Increasing prevalence and awareness of disorder are key drivers for the growth of Asia Pacific pediatric brain tumor market. Middle East and Africa Pediatric brain tumor market is expected to limited growth it is mostly because of lack of knowledge of disorder and treatment, limited access to required healthcare facilities etc.

Segmentation:

Global pediatric brain tumor market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of gliomas, mixed neuronal-glial tumors, embryonal tumors, choroid plexus papilloma/carcinoma, tumors arising from non-neuroepithelial tissue, meningeal tumors, and others. Gliomas is further sub-segmented into astrocytoma, malignant gliomas, and others. Mixed neuronal-glial tumors are further sub-segmented into ganglioglioma, subependymal giant cell tumor, pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma, and others. Embryonal tumors are further sub-segmented into primitive neuroectodermal tumor (PNET), atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor, and others. Tumors arising from non-neuroepithelial tissue are further sub-segmented into craniopharyngioma, pineal region tumors, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into physical exam, Imaging tests, brain or spinal cord tumor biopsy, lumbar puncture (spinal tap), blood and urine tests, and others. Imaging tests are further sub-segmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, Angiogram, and others. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan is further sub-segmented into Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS), Magnetic Resonance Perfusion, Functional MRI (fMRI), and others. Brain or spinal cord tumor biopsy is further sub-segmented into stereotactic needle biopsy, craniotomy, and other.

On the basis of treatment, the market has been segmented into surgery, therapies, drug treatment, and others. Surgery is further sub-segmented into surgical biopsy, resection (removal), shunt placement/revision, and others. Therapies includes radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and others. Chemotherapy includes carboplatin, carmustine (BCNU), cisplatin, cyclophosphamide, etoposide, lomustine (CCNU), methotrexate, temozolomide, thiotepa, vincristine, and others. Drug treatment is further sub-segmented into corticosteroids, anti-seizure drugs (anti-epileptics), hormones, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

