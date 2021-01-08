Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Cloud Endpoint Protection Solution market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Endpoint Protection Solution market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Cisco Systems
Panda Security
Sophos
Trend Micro
ESET
Kaspersky Lab
Avast
Carbon Black
Palo Alto Networks
McAfee
SentinelOne
Bitdefender
Commvault
Fortinet
CoSoSys
Malwarebytes
CrowdStrike
Comodo
Endgame
Webroot
VIPRE Security
FireEye
K7 Computing
F-Secure Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Antivirus
Firewall
Endpoint Application Control
Anti-spyware
Endpoint Device Control
Anti-phishing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Media and Entertainment
Education
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America