Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) Market to Expand Phenomenally | Industry Analysis by Method of Treatment

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Market Analysis by Pathogen Types (Viral, Bacterial and Fungal), by Method of Treatment (Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation), Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Respiratory Infections) – Forecast till 2022Market Research Future Published a Report named as “Global hospital acquired infection (HAI) Market Research Report – Forecast Up To 2023”. Report provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies.Market Research Future published reports related to the healthcare sector among others, recently forecast in its report on Global hospital acquired infection (HAI) Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate a steady CAGR of 7.3% while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period. A hospital acquired infection (HAI) or nosocomial infection or health care associated infection (HAI or HCAI), is an infection that is acquired in a health care facility.

The market’s driving factors are nature and virulence of the microbial agent, patient susceptibility such as immunity, presence of other diseases, environmental factors such as infected materials and bacterial load in hospitals, crowding, temperature and humidity etc., bacterial resistance to drugs, the age of patient., high prevalence of HAI, lack of awareness, poor training and infection control practices, poor hospital infrastructure and regulation, low expenditure on healthcare, rise of chronic diseases with prolonged stay in hospitals etc.The Global market for hospital acquired infections was $23.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around $36.16 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.Key Players for Global Hospital Acquired Infections MarketSome of the key players in this market are:

Advanced Sterilization Products

3M Company

Becton Dickinson and company

STERIS Corporation

Getinge AB

Cantel Medical Corp.

Belimed AG

Regional Analysis for Global Hospital Acquired Infections MarketThe prevalence of HAI is greater in Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. Nations are close to the extreme north of the Northern Hemisphere have the least prevalence of HAI such as Norway. Globally America is the largest market for Hospital Acquired Infections Market which is expected to reach around $12 billion by the end of the forecast period 2022.The growth of this market has started since 2016 thus, growth period of this market can be stated as 2016 to 2022. Europe is the second largest market for hospital acquired infections. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in Hospital Acquired Infections Market.Segments for Global Hospital Acquired Infections MarketGlobal Hospital Acquired Infections Market has been segmented on the basis of pathogen types which comprises of viral, bacterial and fungal. On the basis of method of treatment the market is segmented into sterilization, chemical, radiation and on the basis of infection type market is segmented into urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, and respiratory infections.

