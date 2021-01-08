Dental Carpule Market Global Analysis, Size, Demand, Growth, Trend and Outlook 2019 to 2023

Global Dental Carpule Information, by material (glass, plastic, metal and others), by end users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Home care and others) — Forecast to 2023

Dental carpule is a type of cartridge containing liquid medicine to be inserted using a syringe. Carpules are either made of glass or plastics and can control the drug delivery which makes the process less painful. Carpules are majorly used in anesthesia deliverance and other processes in the dentistry. Prefilled dental carpules can lessen the pain of local anesthetic injection, necessary in several dental procedures.

Augmenting demand for painless dental procedures is driving the market growth of Dental carpules over the past few years. Increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases is the major driving force pushing up the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing occurrences of needle-stick injuries are escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the increasing market size of the market, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Dental carpule market will garner USD 20 MN by 2023, registering approximately 4.9% CAGR during the review period (2017–2023). In 2016 the market had valued at USD 11 MN.

Spreading awareness among patients about the importance of safe administration of injectable drugs required in any dental procedure acts as a tailwind accelerating the market growth. Additionally, factors such as the growing population, geriatric populace, and urbanization, are fostering the market growth.

Improving economic conditions across the globe enable access to the quality life, improving the healthcare, are providing impetus to the market growth. Seminal efforts and investments by the market players to develop innovative carpules are paying off well, driving the market growth.

Additional factors positively impacting the market growth include technological advancements, improving outcomes and patients’ experience, beneficial reimbursement policies, and increasing awareness towards healthcare.

Key Players for Global Dental Carpule Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Dental Carpule Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

GlaxoSmithKline,

AstraZeneca,

Gilead,

Sanofi Genzyme,

Merck,

Roche,

Pfizer and

Segments -Dental Carpule Market

MRFR has segmented its analysis into three key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Materials: Glass, Plastic, and Metal among others.

By End-users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Homecare among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis — Dental Carpule Market

By region, the global dental carpule market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and, the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for dental carpule globally. The region is likely to retain its dominance in the foreseeable future growing at 3.1% CAGR. The market has entered a maturity phase and is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 9.2 Mn through the projection period. Increasing awareness about the importance of safe administration of anesthetics in dental procedures is the driving factor of growth in North America dental carpule market. Other factors favoring the expansion of the market are the rapid development of dental industries, technological advancements, product innovations, etc.

Europe accounts for the second largest share in the dental carpule market. The dental health care in Europe is much more affordable than in any other regions, which is expected to catalyze revenue generation for market participants across the review period. Dental carpule market in Europe is estimated to thrive at 2.7% CAGR and reach a valuation of USD 3.1 Mn by 2023. Another factor complementing the market growth and expansion in the region is the increasing demand for dental cosmetics and oral health.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market for dental carpule which is primarily attributable to the presence of fast-developing economies such as India, China, etc. The developments in the dental healthcare sector witnessed in recent times are likely to encourage market proliferation throughout the assessment period. The Middle East & Africa will exhibit sluggish growth during the forecast period.

