Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market SWOT Analysis by Global Industry Revenue and Share by 2023

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market- Segmentation

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of Type which includes Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea. Secondary Dysmenorrhea has sub-segments namely Endometriosis, Adenomyosis, Uterine myomas, Endometrial polyps, Cervical stenosis, Obstructive malformations of genital tract. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal, and combined oral contraceptive. End users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, Dysmenorrhea Treatment market is spread across four regions America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for dysmenorrhea. The factor contributing for the growth of this market is an increase in problems with reproductive healthy among women and changing lifestyle. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for dysmenorrhea treatment. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing region. The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

