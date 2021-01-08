Medically Prescribed Apps- Wear Your Health Now

In Avengers: Infinity War when Vision came to Wakanda to get treatment, Shuri was quick enough to detect the waning vital signs of the body. She started straight away with the predictions made by gadgets. Yes, the medical industry has not reached that far in terms of technologies. But the vision is right there, if not further ahead. The intent for a better life has been hovering around for long. Technologies are getting developed so that the battle with diseases can never be lost without giving a proper fight and sometimes, physicians turn fate towards the patient’s side.

But now doctors are looking for measures that can predict the state of the health beforehand. A well-known proverb is showing the way; prevention is better than cure.

Doctors often advise maintaining a healthy lifestyle but are they all? Is it good enough to stay away from diseases and lead a longer life? Mankind’s fascination with eternal life and the constant worry of death are giving rise to technologies that can provide an update about how the body is performing. And the results would be delivered on the smartphone, through medically prescribed apps. It will inform the patient about how much care he or she should take off his body. What things should they do and what to avoid, and every other detail.

What Can Be Termed as Medically Prescribed App?

A whole lot of stuff is now available on the phone. Some are well-designed, some just there for the profit. The app store has become a constant search engine for such apps. It is happening due to the rise in concern people are having after leading sedentary lives for long. The effects are visible; short breaths, love handles, joint aches, high cholesterol, blood pressure, and sugar. These are symptoms that can lead to early admittance into hospitals. So, what the government is doing? It is just as concerned as we are. Why? Due to the growing bills, the government would have to pay in case of reimbursements. That is why they are taking initiatives to make guidelines. For instance, the FDA has a guideline for such medically prescribed apps. This clearly sets the parameters. It has to be with an external, regulated medical device or it is good if it transforms the mobile device into a medical device.

Several types are in the round. These medically prescribed apps can be like something that can measure body mass index or ovulation date for want-to-be parents who wants to have their pregnancy options maximized. These apps can be of a type that reminds the user about when to take medicines and it would be immensely helpful for people with diabetes. Some apps also assist in doing exercises and fix appointments with doctors. But a certain type is fast gaining momentum that includes easy counting of steps and heartbeats that can make the user aware of what is going to happen or record daily activities. For instance, Fitbit has made quite a name for itself in this segment. Apple’s association with Nike is also bearing fruits. Some apps are even trying to go further as they are attempting to predict a cardiac arrest on the basis of such innovations.

So What Can Be the Future?

The market for the medically prescribed app can surge with a CAGR of 18.8% in the years between 2017 and 2027, which Market Research Future (MRFR) has defined as the forecast period.

What is Happening?

In November 2019, Sheba Medical Center announced a collaboration with XRHealth, a company known for its extended reality and therapeutic applications, that would see fruition in the creation of the world’s first fully virtual reality hospital.

