Flow cytometer reagents Market Size Analysis by Growth Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Flow cytometer reagents market information: by type (calibration and validation reagents, specificity reagents, supporting reagents, secondary reagents, isotype controls, buffers, others), by applications (diagnostics, drug discovery, others) by end users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research centers, diagnostic centers, others) – Global forecast till 2023

Flow cytometer reagents Market scenario

are used for calibrating, maintaining, validating and conducting or supporting the experiments. Thus, they are essential for the normal and satisfactory working of the instrument. Calibration reagents are used for validating that the instrument records the values consistent with the actual or real concentration or number of cells. These are proprietary and contain particle concentration in a narrow range. The buffers are used to maintain the pH of the solutions used in flow cytometry. Specificity reagents are used to bind selectively to the sample particles so as to ease detectability.

The market for flow cytometer reagents is rising fast due to increasing use of flow cytometry in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry, launch of new reagents for specific applications like diagnostics & drug discovery, development of user-friendly & software, growing prevalence of infectious diseases etc. The market restraints are the high cost of the flow cytometer reagents because of the proprietary nature of most reagents and the lack of transparency in the market.

Segment Analysis :

The global flow cytometer reagents market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications, and end users.

Based on types, the market has been segmented as the calibration and validation reagents, specificity reagents, supporting reagents, secondary reagents, isotype controls, buffers and others.

Based on the applications, the market has been segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research centers, diagnostic centers and others.

Regional analysis:

The Americas account for the significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology in the US drives the global flow cytometer reagents market. Also, the concentration of the major research companies and biotechnology sector in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high industrial and research base.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing industrial sector during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

