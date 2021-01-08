Covid-19 Impact on Sunflower Oil Market | Industry Analysis

Market Highlights

Global Covid-19 Impact on Sunflower Oil Market is estimated to be valued at USD 20,960.1 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. Sunflower oil is a non-volatile oil pressed from the seeds of the sunflower plant. The demand for sunflower oil has increased over the last few years to meet the widespread applications in the food processing industry.

Segment Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Sunflower Oil Market has been segmented based on Type, Application, and Region/Country.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Cargill, Incorporated (US), Bunge Limited (US), Kernel Holding S.A. (Ukraine), Adani Wilmar Limited (India), MHP SE (Ukraine), Shandong LUHUA Group Co., Ltd (China), NMGK Group (Russia), POLOGY OEP PJSC (Ukraine), Adams Group (US), NT Ltd (Hungary), EFKO Group (Russia), Aston JSC (Russia), OPTIMUSAGRO Corporate Group (Russia), DELIZIO (Belgium), DICLE Group (Turkey), TANONI SA (Turkey), RISOIL S.A. (Switzerland), and OLIYAR (Ukraine) as the Key Players in the Global Sunflower Oil Market.

