Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size : Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Growth Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2023

The global hidradenitis suppurativa market has been segmented on the basis of skin condition, treatment, and end-user.

By mode of skin condition, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market has been segmented into folliculitis, pimples, boils, deep-acne, and others.

By mode of treatment, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market has been segmented into surgery, medications, photodynamic therapy (PDT), laser treatment, and others. Among these, surgical removal is considered as a preferred mode of treatment, but the disease might relapse into other areas as well.

By mode of end-user, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market has been segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, academic institutes, medical research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the hidradenitis suppurativa market span across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, the North American region is predicted to lead the global hidradenitis suppurativa market with the largest share. The region is presumed to a significant revenue pocket in the coming years. The growth in this region is credited to the well-developed healthcare sector coupled with the presence of a huge patient population suffering from several skin diseases and medical complications. With the uptake of latest technologies especially in the U.S., the market is likely to generate revenues. Moreover, the changing lifestyle coupled with the augmenting expenditure on cosmetics is highly supporting the market growth.

The European region is considered to occupy the second position in the global market and is likely to experience a strong CAGR. With the resurging economy in this region, the market is sure to flourish. Additional factors promoting the market growth are the presence of a vast patient population, availability of funds for research and development, and growing teenage population in this region. Moreover, West European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France contribute to the market growth to a large extent.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to emerge as a promising market with China and India backed by a vast population. Also, the availability of low-cost medication in this region is influencing the market growth. With the rapid growth in the healthcare sector and increasing incidences of hidradenitis suppurativa in this region, the market is expected to flourish.

Industry Updates

February 06, 2019: A biopharmaceutical company which develops innovative therapeutics in order to treat inflammatory diseases, InflaRx N.V. has recently announced that new clinical data with IFX-1 in patients suffering from moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa are likely to be presented at the 8th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global hidradenitis suppurativa market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Merck & Co. Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), and others.

