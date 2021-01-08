Covid-19 Impact on Smoothie Market | Global Demand, Industry Trend by Forecast

Market Overview

Global Smoothie Market has been segregated, by packaging, into bottles, pouches, and others. The bottles segment is expected to dominate the global smoothie industry during the assessment period. The key players are introducing innovative bottle designs that are convenient to carry. This is expected to promote the growth of the market in the coming years. However, the pouches segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Smoothie Market are Jamba Juice Company (US), MTY Food Group Inc. (Canada), Tropical Smoothie Café (US), Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (US), BARFRESH Food Group (US), Innocent Drinks (UK), Smoothie King (US), CRUSSH (Australia), SUJA Life, LLC (US) and Boost Juice (Australia)

