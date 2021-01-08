Brain Monitoring Devices Market Research Forecast, Regional, Trends and Analysis to 2025

The ‘Brain Monitoring Market’ research report, compiled by Market Research Future, delivers a comprehensive analysis on the key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

Overview:

The constantly rising demand for better treatment facilities is boosting the patient monitoring devices market and, as a result, theis also getting traction. The global brain monitoring devices market size would depend much on the 6% CAGR that the market would acquire during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) discusses various factors like the rise of traumatic accidents, neurological disorders, epilepsy among elderly patients, and others are expected to provide the market with substantial backing in the coming years. The rise in the brain monitoring systems market due to the increasing inclusion of technologies is also expected to provide favorable ground for the market.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s analysts have segmented the global brain monitoring devices market into application, type, and end user to understand various specifics of the market. These details are backed by figures, charts, and graphs to make the reading more scientific and systematic, which can then help in devising better strategies.

By application, the study of the global brain monitoring market has been segmented into stroke, epilepsy, headache disorders, and Parkinson’s Disease. The headache disorders segment is gaining traction due to its common occurrence.

By type, the global market report on brain monitoring devices include X-Rays, MRI systems, and CT. X-rays are a highly preferred method to understand any damages. MRI systems use non-invasive methods to study various changes in the brain.

By end user, the study comprising details of the brain monitoring devices market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, and research laboratories and academic institutes. The hospitals & clinics segment has better market control.

Regional Analysis:

The regional market for brain monitoring systems would be led by the Americas in the coming years. North America is expected to impact the market, notably as the region is blessed with the presence of major market players and countries like the US and Canada.

Competitive Analysis:

The global market for brain monitoring devices market includes companies like GE Healthcare (UK), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Welch Allyn (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), CompuMed, Inc. (US), CardioNet (US), Spacelabs Healthcare (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Natus Medical Inc. (US), Schiller (Switzerland), and Electrical Geodesics Incorporated (US). These companies are impacting the market through strategic moves that span across mergers, partnerships, rising investment for research and development sector, acquisitions, and others. These factors are expected to make sure companies involved in the market get an opportunity to increase their profit margin. MRFR tracked these moves and recorded it to facilitate future steps.

Industry News:

In March 2020, Neurosteer, an Israeli company, announced the launch of a smart medical wearable device that can be used to monitor the functioning of the brain from a remote location. The device is expected to provide information regarding diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and frontotemporal dementia. Reading of early signs of these diseases can help in better provision for treatment.

Neuroscientists have recently come up with a portable EEG that can be used like any other easy-to-use smart wearable device. The device is a set of silicon and silver nanowire and is unobtrusive to enable extended wear. It then receives various signals from the brains and uses algorithms to decode the meaning of it and then send back data to a receiver. The device is still in its early stages, but it can certainly become popular in the healthcare sector and sports, where the performance of a player can be easily monitored using this device.

