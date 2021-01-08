Sleep Apnea Device Market : Growth Opportunities, Current and Projected Market Size, Recent Industry Trends and Developments

The geographical segmentation of the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook comprises of four major regions – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is the biggest market holder in the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook. Factors supporting the growth of the market are the wide-spread prevalence of sleep apnea, the proliferating demand for these devices, and increasing investments from private as well as government institutions to promote awareness concerning the same. Europe is the second-largest market for these devices due to the use of non-invasive and painless cardiorespiratory monitors.

Asia-Pacific is positioned to register the highest growth percentage during the assessment period. Herein, the key factors driving the market are the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, the undiagnosed pool of patients in countries like India, and a growing impetus on raising the awareness of sleep apnea by government and private institutions. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa boasts the least market share owing to the presence of strict government policies and poor economic condition.