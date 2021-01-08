Covid-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market | Industry Segment and Forecast to 2024

Market Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market is growing substantially and is expected to capture a healthy CAGR and achieve million-dollar growth over the forecast period 2017-2024. The growth can be attributed to growth in the savory snacks market which is favoring the growth of the chips market.

Even though the Covid-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market is a lucrative one, it is not one without constraints. Price fluctuations in prices of raw materials, availability of potatoes due to crop failure and climatic changes, the threat from alternatives or healthier snack options are major factors impeding the market.

Major Key Players

The key players operating in the Potato Chips Industry include PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)., Snack-World Group (Germany), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Lorenz BAHLSEN, Herr Foods Inc. (U.S.), and Intersnack Group (Germany).

