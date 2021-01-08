Covid-19 Impact on Manuka Honey Market | Industry Leading

Market Overview

Global Manuka Honey Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3%. Manuka Honey contain essential amino acids, vitamin B6, Potassium and other essential minerals which makes it consumption popularly amongst the population of health conscious consumers. Changing lifestyle and adoption of the natural honey and sweeteners consumption trend has influenced the high sale of Manuka Honey in the food industries. Increase in health awareness is having a positive impact on the Manuka Honey market based on several health benefits of manuka honey consumption and hence now is found to have increased application for medicinal purposes. Multi-purpose application of manuka honey across various industries is driving its market globally.

Major Key Players

Global Covid-19 Impact on Manuka Honey Market is segmented on the basis of Specialty Food Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

WEDDERSPOON (New Zealand), MOSSOPS Honey (New Zealand), CAMMELLS Honey (New Zealand), Comvita Limited (New Zealand), Watson & Son Ltd (New Zealand), Manuka Health (New Zealand) and API Health (New Zealand)

