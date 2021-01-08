Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Market | Industry Share

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 21,842.82 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.60% by 2024. Increasing demand for bakery products with high shelf-life and high demand for convenience food products is likely to drive the global frozen bakery market.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Market Report are as VANDEMOORTELE Bakery Products (France), Arista AG (U.S.), GRUPO Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico), Flowers Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Rich Products (U.S.), LANTMANNEN UNIBAKE, USA, INC (Denmark), EUROPASTRY Sa (Spain), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), and EUROPASTRY, S.A. (Spain) among many others.

