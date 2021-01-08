Motion Control Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Motion Control Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that the global motion control market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the review period, securing a substantial market valuation and a healthy 7.09% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The key factors driving the demand for movement control are growing expenditure and projects by manufacturing industries, growing concern for industrial safety, and quality production. In addition, demand has increased in the market for motion control in the semiconductor and electronics, automotive, packaging, printing, textile, machinery, and other industries. Motion control is the main component in the robotics industry and has significantly benefited the market. Government has taken industrial growth initiative that has led to the advancement of the automation and motion control system. Growing the adoption of advanced and automated processes for factory automation, growing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing methods, and ease of use and incorporation of components within motion control systems are some of the factors that fuel the development of the motion control industry. The primary trend seen in motion control technology is to evolve towards automation, smart technology, and networking. It has increased the manufacturing production, speed accuracy, increased consistency, improved efficiency, integration automation, eliminations of hazards, troubleshooting and others.

Nevertheless, with increasing labor costs, difficulty with the machine tools, industrial restructuring has adversely affected the growth of the demand for Motion control. Additionally, the high cost of replacement and repair is expected to limit business growth. Industrial Revolution 4.0 also offers lucrative opportunities for the motion control market to expand.

Key Players

The key players in the Motion Control Market are- ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc., (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Motion Control Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Trio Motion (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), Aerotech Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry Segments

Based On The Application, the market has been segmented into robotics, inspection, packaging, material handling, and others. The packaging segment currently accounts for the largest share of the market and is poised to retain its top position over 2023.

Based On Industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, metals & machinery manufacturing, semiconductor & electronics, automotive, healthcare, oil & gas, and others. The semiconductor & electronics segment is slated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the review period and reach a valuation in excess of USD 4.7 billion.

Based On Components, the market has been segmented into actuators & mechanical systems, electric drives, motion controllers, AC motors, sensors and feedback devices, and others. In 2017, the motion controllers segment accounted for USD 4.5 billion and was expected to witness rapid growth over the next few years.

Based On Technology, the market has been segmented into electromechanical actuation, pneumatic, and hydraulic. Of these, the electromechanical actuation segment will remain highly lucrative during the assessment period. The segment is likely to surpass the market valuation of USD 10 billion by the end of the review period.

Regional Analysis

The geographical overview of the global market has been analyzed in four major regions, including Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

APAC holds the largest share of the overall market for movement control and the demand for the same is projected to rise at the highest pace over the forecast period. Increased market for high-level automated manufacturing equipment and increasing demand for automatic textile machinery, high-level medical equipment, and high-precision printing machinery are fueling the adoption of motion control systems in various industries in China, Japan, and India. Government support is also boosting the adoption of motion control systems in that area.

